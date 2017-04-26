Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather for the next seven day from the National Weather Service:
Today – Scattered snow showers before 9 am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 9 am and 10 am, then scattered rain showers after 10 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight – Scattered rain showers before midnight, then a chance of snow. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Thursday – A slight chance of snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Windy, with a west northwest wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Friday – A chance of snow before noon, then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday – ostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.
Monday Night – Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.
Tuesday – Scattered rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
