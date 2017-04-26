Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather for the next seven day from the National Weather Service:

Today – Scattered snow showers before 9 am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 9 am and 10 am, then scattered rain showers after 10 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.