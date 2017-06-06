Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light west wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Be the first to comment on "Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather"