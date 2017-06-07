Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light west wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Monday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.
