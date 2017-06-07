Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light west wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.