Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service: Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Very windy, with a south wind 14 to 24 mph increasing to 27 to 37 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Windy, with a southwest wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Windy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.