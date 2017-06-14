Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:

Today – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy. Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 90.