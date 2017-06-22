Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a light northwest wind becoming west northwest 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph becoming east northeast 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind around 11 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.