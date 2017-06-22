Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a light northwest wind becoming west northwest 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph becoming east northeast 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind around 11 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.
