Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a northwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the evening.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
