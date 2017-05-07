Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather Forecast

Today – Isolated showers between 9 am and noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.