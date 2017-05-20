Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Forecast

Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service: Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West northwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain showers before 3 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.