Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather Forecast

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Windy, with a southwest wind 19 to 29 mph decreasing to 9 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.