Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Forecast

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today – Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with a southwest wind 19 to 29 mph becoming west southwest 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 16 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with a south wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy. Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy. Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy. Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy. Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 74.