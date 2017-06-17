Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Forecast

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy. Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy. Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy. Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.