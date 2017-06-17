Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Forecast

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.
