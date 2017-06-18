Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Forecast

Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west northwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.