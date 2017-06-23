Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Forecast

Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 18 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.