Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather forecast for the next seven days from the National Weather Service: Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 23 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Scattered rain showers before 4 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7am, then scattered rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night – Scattered rain showers before 1 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 pm, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 1 am, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 7 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 7 am and 1 pm, then a chance of rain showers after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. West wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 7 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow before 1 pm, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain before 7 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 7 pm and 1 am, then a slight chance of snow after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.