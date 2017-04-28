Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather for the Next Seven Days

Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today – Snow likely before 2 pm, then rain and snow likely between 2 pm and 4 pm, then a chance of snow after 4 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.
Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 66.
