Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather for the Next Seven Days

Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service: Thursday – A chance of snow before 8 am, then a chance of rain and snow between 8 am and 10 am, then a chance of rain after 10 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before 9 pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday – Snow likely before noon, then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.