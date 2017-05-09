Here is the latest Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night – Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind around 6 mph becoming south after midnight.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
