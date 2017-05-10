Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather Seven Day Forecast

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind around 6 mph becoming south after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming south southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.