Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather Seven Day Forecast

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather forecast for the next seven day from the National Weather Service:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Sunday Night –Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.
Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.
