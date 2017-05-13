Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Seven Day Forecast

Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather forecast for the next seven days from the National Weather Service:
Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Windy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 28 mph decreasing to 7 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Wednesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night – A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
