Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather Seven Day Forecast

Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather forecast for the next seven days from the National Weather Service: Today – Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Monday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.