Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Seven Day Forecast

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather forecast for the next seven days from the National Weather Service: Today – Scattered rain and snow showers before 9 am, then scattered rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.