Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Seven Day Forecast

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather forecast for the next seven days from the National Weather Service: Today – Scattered rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers between noon and 2 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Isolated snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north northeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.