Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather Seven Day Forecast

Here your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather forecast for the next seven days from the National Weather Service:
Today – Snow showers likely before 1 pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 1 pm and 4 pm, then rain showers likely after 4 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Tonight – Scattered rain showers before 9 pm, then scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Sunday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
