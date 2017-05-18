Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather Seven Day Forecast

Here your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather forecast for the next seven days from the National Weather Service:

Today – Snow showers likely before 1 pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 1 pm and 4 pm, then rain showers likely after 4 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.