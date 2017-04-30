Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather for the next seven days from the National Weather Service:
Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tonight – Cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 1 – to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tuesday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 57. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 71.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.
Be the first to comment on "Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather, Seven Day Forecast"