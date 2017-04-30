Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather, Seven Day Forecast

Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather for the next seven days from the National Weather Service: Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 1 – to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 57. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.