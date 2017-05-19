Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather Seven Day Forecast

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather forecast for the next seven day from the National Weather Service:
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.
Saturday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 73.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
