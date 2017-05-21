Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then scattered rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Light northeast wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
