Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service: Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Windy, with a west southwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.