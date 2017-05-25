Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service: Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers after 3 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then scattered showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Memorial Day – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.