Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7 am, then scattered rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light east wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 7 mph becoming east after midnight.
Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
