Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 74.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
