Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather forecast for the next seven days from the National Weather Service:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 69. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. East wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 73. East wind around 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. East southeast wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Be the first to comment on "Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Seven Day Forecast"