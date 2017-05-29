Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day, forecast from the National Weather Service:
Memorial Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight.
Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
