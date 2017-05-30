Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.