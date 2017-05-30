Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Be the first to comment on "Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Seven Day Forecast"