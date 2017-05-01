Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather, Seven Day Forecast

Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather forecast for the next seven days from the National Weather Service: Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Isolated snow showers after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind around 6 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.