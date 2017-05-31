Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service: Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.