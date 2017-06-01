Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 80.
Be the first to comment on "Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Seven Day Forecast"