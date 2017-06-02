Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.
