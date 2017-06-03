Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today – Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight. Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 7 mph. Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.