Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.
