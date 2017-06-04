Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today – Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight. Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy. Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 72.