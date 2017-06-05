Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Seven Day Forecast

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.