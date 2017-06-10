Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Seven Day Forecast

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest 19 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Windy, with a southeast wind 18 to 28 mph decreasing to 7 to 17 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a south southeast wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Windy, with a west southwest wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.