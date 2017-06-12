Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service: Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east southeast wind 11 to 21 mph becoming south southwest 24 to 34 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Tonight – Isolated showers after 3 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Windy, with a west southwest wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 76. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.