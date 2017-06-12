Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east southeast wind 11 to 21 mph becoming south southwest 24 to 34 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Tonight – Isolated showers after 3 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Windy, with a west southwest wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 76. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86.
Be the first to comment on "Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Seven Day Forecast"