Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Seven Day Forecast

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Windy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.