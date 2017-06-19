Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 78.
Be the first to comment on "Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Seven Day Forecast"