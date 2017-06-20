Here is you Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service: Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night –Mostly clear, with a low around 46.