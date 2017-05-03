Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service: Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.