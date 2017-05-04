Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather Seven Day Forecast

Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather forecast for the next seven days from the National Weather Service: Today – Sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 6 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of showers between 7 am and 1 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.