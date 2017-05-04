Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather forecast for the next seven days from the National Weather Service:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 6 to 13 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Monday – A slight chance of showers between 7 am and 1 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Tuesday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Wednesday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Be the first to comment on "Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather Seven Day Forecast"