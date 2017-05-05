Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service: Today – Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday –Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 pm and 1 am. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South southeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm, then a slight chance of showers after 1 am. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. South southeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 pm and 1 am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers before 7 am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.